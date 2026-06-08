Earthquake Shakes School Flag Ceremony in Davao: Viral Video

A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck during a Monday morning flag ceremony at Mahayahay Elementary School in Barangay Kilalag, Malita, Davao Occidental, sending students and teachers scrambling for safety.

The dramatic incident was captured on video, which shows hundreds of students and school personnel gathered for the regular flag-raising ceremony when the ground suddenly began to shake. Moments later, a small structure located behind the students collapsed as the tremor intensified.

Despite the frightening scenes, school officials confirmed that no injuries were reported among students, teachers, or staff members.

The footage, shared by DepEd Mahayahay Elementary School, quickly drew attention on social media, with many viewers expressing relief that the incident did not result in casualties.

Authorities are expected to conduct inspections of school buildings and other facilities in the area to assess any structural damage caused by the earthquake. The incident also served as a reminder of the importance of earthquake preparedness and safety drills in schools, particularly in earthquake-prone regions.

Local officials continue to monitor the situation as aftershocks remain a possibility following a quake of such magnitude. School administrators said they are coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure the safety of students and staff before normal activities fully resume.

Watch Terrifying Video