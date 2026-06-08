AP EAPCET Result 2026 Expected Soon: Direct link and Steps to check

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to announce the AP EAPCET 2026 results shortly. Students who appeared for the entrance examination are eagerly waiting for the official result announcement.

Earlier, the results were expected to be released on June 1. However, the declaration has been delayed and will now take place after the release of the AP Intermediate Betterment and Advanced Supplementary Examination results.

Officials have stated that the AP EAPCET 2026 results will be announced only after the Intermediate supplementary results are declared. The exact date and time for the release of the results are expected to be confirmed soon.

Once released, candidates can check their scores and download their rank cards from the official EAPCET website.

How to Check AP EAPCET Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to download their rank cards:

Step 1: Visit the official AP EAPCET website.

website. Step 2: Click on the AP EAPCET 2026 Result link.

Step 3: Select the Rank Card option.

Step 4: Enter your Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth.

Step 5: Submit the details to view your result.

Step 6: Download and save the rank card for future admission and counselling purposes.

Details Required to Download Rank Card

Candidates must keep the following information ready:

EAPCET Hall Ticket Number

Registration Number

Date of Birth

Students are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates regarding the AP EAPCET 2026 result date and counselling schedule.