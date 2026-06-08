YS Jagan Mourns Demise of Archbishop Most Rev. Dr Mallavarapu Prakash

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of Archbishop Most Rev. Dr. Mallavarapu Prakash, former Archbishop and eminent spiritual leader of the Christian community.

YS Jagan said that Dr. Mallavarapu Prakash dedicated decades of his life to serving the faithful and providing spiritual guidance, while also making remarkable contributions to the welfare of the poor and underprivileged through educational, social, and humanitarian initiatives. He recalled that Dr. Prakash served with distinction as the first Telugu Bishop of the Vijayawada Diocese, and later as Archbishop of Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, playing a pivotal role in the growth and development of the Christian community.

He noted that Dr. Prakash’s leadership inspired generations of believers and helped promote peace, harmony, brotherhood, and humanitarian values in society. Describing his passing as an irreparable loss to both the Christian community and the state, YS Jagan conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, Christian clergy, disciples, and devotees.

He prayed that God grant them strength and fortitude during this difficult time and that the soul of Archbishop Most Rev. Dr. Mallavarapu Prakash rest in eternal peace.