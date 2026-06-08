OTT Releases This Week (June 8 - June 14): Karuppu, Bhooth Bangla and More

The second week of June is packed with exciting OTT releases across multiple streaming platforms. Whether you're a fan of action entertainers, romantic dramas, crime thrillers, reality shows, or international series, there is plenty to add to your watchlist this week.

Several highly anticipated titles are making their digital debut after successful theatrical runs, while a number of original films and series are premiering directly on streaming services.

Sweet Magnolias Season 5 Returns

Netflix's popular drama series Sweet Magnolias is back with a brand-new season. The latest installment continues the journey of longtime friends Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen as they navigate relationships, careers, and family challenges. Season 5 arrives on June 11 with all episodes available for streaming.

Suriya's Karuppu Heads to OTT

After emerging as one of the biggest Tamil blockbusters of the year, Suriya's Karuppu is gearing up for its digital premiere. Directed by RJ Balaji, the action-packed entertainer impressed audiences during its theatrical run and is expected to begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla Arrives

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar teams up with filmmaker Priyadarshan once again for Bhooth Bangla. Combining horror and comedy, the film revolves around a mysterious mansion and a long-hidden secret that resurfaces during a family celebration. The movie is expected to premiere on Netflix on June 12.

Raakh Brings a Dark Crime Mystery

Amazon Prime Video is also introducing Raakh, a crime thriller set in the 1970s. The story follows investigators who uncover shocking truths while probing a missing persons case. The series stars Sonali Bendre, Ali Fazal, and Aamir Bashir in pivotal roles.

Maa Hai Na Offers Family Entertainment

For viewers looking for lighter content, Maa Hai Na promises a mix of fun, food, and emotions. Hosted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the reality show features celebrities and their mothers participating in entertaining challenges while sharing personal stories. The series premieres on ZEE5 on June 12.

Romantic Drama Every Year After

Based on a bestselling novel, Every Year After explores love, friendship, heartbreak, and second chances. The series follows two childhood friends whose paths cross again years later, forcing them to confront unresolved feelings. The show debuts on Amazon Prime Video on June 10.

Malayalam Thriller Dridam

Malayalam audiences can look forward to Dridam, a suspense thriller set in a small town where a shocking incident disrupts an otherwise peaceful community. As a young police officer investigates the case, hidden secrets begin to emerge. The film arrives on JioHotstar on June 12.

Bengali Series Taarkata

The Bengali web series Taarkata combines action, suspense, and dark comedy. With revenge serving as the central theme, the show follows multiple characters whose lives become interconnected through a series of unexpected events. It starts streaming on ZEE5 this week.

Jason Statham's Shelter

Action fans have another major release to look forward to with Shelter. Starring Jason Statham, the survival thriller follows a man and a young girl struggling to stay alive after finding themselves trapped in dangerous circumstances on a remote island. The film premieres on June 12.

I Am Frankelda for Animation Lovers

Netflix is expanding its animation lineup with I Am Frankelda, a visually stunning stop-motion fantasy film from Mexico. The story centers on a young writer whose imagination transforms reality in magical ways. The movie will be available globally from June 16.

A Busy Week for OTT Viewers

With a diverse lineup featuring blockbuster films, original series, reality shows, thrillers, and international productions, the coming week offers something for every type of viewer. Whether you're planning a binge-watch session or looking for a weekend movie, these new releases are set to keep audiences entertained throughout June.

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