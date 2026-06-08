Nithya Menen Reacts to Janhvi Kapoor's Role in Peddi

The debate surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's character in Peddi continues to gain momentum, with actress Nithya Menen becoming the latest celebrity to share her views on the issue.

Since the film's release, several sections of the audience, particularly women viewers, have criticized the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyamma. While Ram Charan's performance has received widespread acclaim, discussions about the way the female lead was presented on screen have sparked controversy across social media and entertainment circles.

Responding to the backlash earlier, director Buchi Babu Sana acknowledged the concerns raised by viewers and apologized to audiences who felt uncomfortable with certain scenes. He also assured that the objectionable portions would be removed. Despite the filmmaker's response, the discussion has continued, with actors and industry personalities weighing in on the matter.

After actresses Dimple Hayathi and Ashika Ranganath expressed their opinions, Nithya Menen has now joined the conversation. Although she clarified that she has not yet watched Peddi, the actress said she stands in support of Janhvi Kapoor and believes the issue reflects a larger challenge faced by women in cinema.

According to Nithya, the objectification of women is not limited to any one film industry or region but remains a widespread concern in cinema across the world. She noted that commercial pressures often push filmmakers to portray female characters in ways that go beyond what is necessary for the story.

The actress emphasized that performers should also exercise discretion when choosing roles. She suggested that if actors feel uncomfortable with the way a character is being portrayed or believe a role reduces women to mere visual elements, they should not hesitate to reject such opportunities.

Nithya further stated that maintaining personal boundaries is important and that artists must make decisions that align with their values and comfort levels.

Meanwhile, Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana and starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, was released on June 4. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the film has performed exceptionally well at the box office.

According to the makers, the rural action drama earned around ₹236.7 crore gross worldwide within its first three days, emerging as one of the biggest commercial successes of the year. The film's strong collections have continued even as conversations surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's role remain a major talking point among moviegoers.

Also read: Will Peddi Makers Reduce Ticket Prices to Boost Box Office Collections?