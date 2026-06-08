Gold and Silver Prices Fall Again Today, June 8: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold and silver prices in India witnessed a decline on June 8, 2026, following weakness in the global bullion market. Rising expectations of a US interest rate hike and higher crude oil prices put pressure on precious metal prices, leading to a drop in both gold and silver rates.
According to market data, the price of 24-carat gold fell to around Rs. 1,54,290 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was trading near Rs. 1,41,500 per 10 grams. Silver prices also moved lower, with 999 purity silver trading around Rs. 2.42 lakh per kilogram.
Despite the decline, gold continues to remain one of the preferred investment options for Indian households. Experts believe that global economic developments, inflation concerns, and central bank decisions will continue to influence gold and silver prices in the coming weeks.
Jewellery buyers may find the current correction a good opportunity to make purchases, especially with the wedding and festive season expected later this year. However, investors are advised to keep an eye on international market trends before making major investment decisions.
Gold Prices Today, June 8, 2026:
Delhi
- 22K Gold (10g): Rs. 1,41,059
- 24K Gold (10g): Rs. 1,53,994
Mumbai
- 22K Gold (10g): Rs. 1,41,200
- 24K Gold (10g): Rs. 1,54,148
Chennai
- 22K Gold (10g): Rs. 1,42,328
- 24K Gold (10g): Rs. 1,55,380
Kolkata
- 22K Gold (10g): Rs. 1,42,187
- 24K Gold (10g): Rs. 1,55,226
Bengaluru
- 22K Gold (10g): Rs. 1,41,059
- 24K Gold (10g): Rs. 1,53,994
Hyderabad
- 22K Gold (10g): Rs. 1,41,245
- 24K Gold (10g): Rs. 1,54,197
Pune
- 22K Gold (10g): Rs. 1,41,059
- 24K Gold (10g): Rs. 1,53,994
Silver Prices Today, June 8, 2026:
Delhi
- Silver (1kg): Rs. 2,42,500
Mumbai
- Silver (1kg): Rs. 2,42,500
Chennai
- Silver (1kg): Rs. 2,42,500
Kolkata
- Silver (1kg): Rs. 2,42,500
Bengaluru
- Silver (1kg): Rs. 2,42,500
Hyderabad
- Silver (1kg): Rs. 2,42,500
Pune
- Silver (1kg): Rs. 2,42,500
Ahmedabad
- Silver (1kg): Rs. 2,42,500
Jaipur
- Silver (1kg): Rs. 2,42,500
Lucknow
- Silver (1kg): Rs. 2,42,500