Gold and Silver Prices Fall Again Today, June 8: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices in India witnessed a decline on June 8, 2026, following weakness in the global bullion market. Rising expectations of a US interest rate hike and higher crude oil prices put pressure on precious metal prices, leading to a drop in both gold and silver rates.

According to market data, the price of 24-carat gold fell to around Rs. 1,54,290 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was trading near Rs. 1,41,500 per 10 grams. Silver prices also moved lower, with 999 purity silver trading around Rs. 2.42 lakh per kilogram.

Despite the decline, gold continues to remain one of the preferred investment options for Indian households. Experts believe that global economic developments, inflation concerns, and central bank decisions will continue to influence gold and silver prices in the coming weeks.

Jewellery buyers may find the current correction a good opportunity to make purchases, especially with the wedding and festive season expected later this year. However, investors are advised to keep an eye on international market trends before making major investment decisions.

Gold Prices Today, June 8, 2026:

Delhi

22K Gold (10g): Rs. 1,41,059

24K Gold (10g): Rs. 1,53,994

Mumbai

22K Gold (10g): Rs. 1,41,200

24K Gold (10g): Rs. 1,54,148

Chennai

22K Gold (10g): Rs. 1,42,328

24K Gold (10g): Rs. 1,55,380

Kolkata

22K Gold (10g): Rs. 1,42,187

24K Gold (10g): Rs. 1,55,226

Bengaluru

22K Gold (10g): Rs. 1,41,059

24K Gold (10g): Rs. 1,53,994

Hyderabad

22K Gold (10g): Rs. 1,41,245

24K Gold (10g): Rs. 1,54,197

Pune

22K Gold (10g): Rs. 1,41,059

24K Gold (10g): Rs. 1,53,994

Silver Prices Today, June 8, 2026:

Delhi

Silver (1kg): Rs. 2,42,500

Mumbai

Silver (1kg): Rs. 2,42,500

Chennai

Silver (1kg): Rs. 2,42,500

Kolkata

Silver (1kg): Rs. 2,42,500

Bengaluru

Silver (1kg): Rs. 2,42,500

Hyderabad

Silver (1kg): Rs. 2,42,500

Pune

Silver (1kg): Rs. 2,42,500

Ahmedabad

Silver (1kg): Rs. 2,42,500

Jaipur

Silver (1kg): Rs. 2,42,500

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