Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open or Closed in Tamil Nadu for Elections 2026?

Banks in Tamil Nadu are closed today as the state is holding its Legislative Assembly Elections 2026. The polling is being conducted across all constituencies, and voters are actively participating in the democratic process.

As per election norms, employees working in various sectors, including banking, are entitled to a paid holiday to ensure they can cast their votes. Due to this rule, all public and private sector banks in polling areas remain shut for the day.

However, customers can still use digital banking services such as ATMs, mobile banking, and internet banking without interruption. Only branch-based services are affected due to the holiday.

The election is being conducted in a single phase, and authorities have made arrangements to ensure smooth voting and security across the state. Officials have also urged citizens to exercise their voting rights responsibly.

In conclusion, banks in Tamil Nadu are closed today due to the Legislative Assembly Elections 2026, while digital services continue to function normally.