AP, Telangana Schools to Reopen on June 15

The Education Departments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have officially clarified that all schools across both states will resume classes on June 15, 2026, bringing the summer vacation period to an end.

The announcement comes amid widespread rumors on social media suggesting that summer holidays could be extended due to weather-related concerns. However, education authorities have dismissed such reports and confirmed that there will be no extension of the summer break.

Summer vacations began on April 24, 2026, after schools operated on revised timings to help students cope with high temperatures. During the final days before the vacation, educational institutions functioned from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Government schools were also instructed to provide midday meals after classes concluded.

The reopening schedule applies to all government, aided, and private schools, including primary, upper primary, and high schools in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

No Holiday Extension, Say Officials

Education officials have urged parents and students not to believe unverified messages circulating on social media platforms and messaging apps. According to the department, only official announcements should be considered authentic.

Authorities stated that reopening schools on time is necessary to ensure the smooth implementation of the academic calendar, timely completion of the syllabus, and proper conduct of examinations during the 2026-27 academic year.

Officials warned that false information regarding school holidays often creates unnecessary confusion among students and parents.

Schools Reopen on June 15

With the summer vacation ending, students are expected to return to classrooms on Monday, June 15. Parents have been advised to prepare for the reopening and stay in touch with their respective schools regarding any specific instructions, uniform requirements, or academic schedules.

The Education Department reiterated that all schools should follow the official reopening date without delay.

School Holidays in June 2026

Even after schools reopen, students will continue to get a few holidays during June. The confirmed holidays include:

June 13 (Saturday) – Second Saturday Holiday

June 14 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday

June 21 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday

June 26 (Friday) – Muharram Holiday

June 28 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday

Parents Advised to Follow Official Updates

Education authorities have once again requested parents, teachers, and students to rely only on official notifications for information related to school holidays, reopening dates, and academic schedules.

With schools set to reopen on June 15, the focus now shifts to the start of the new academic session and ensuring a smooth return to classrooms across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.