Peddi Box Office: Ram Charan Registers Biggest Opening Weekend

The phenomenal box office journey of Peddi continues as the Ram Charan-led rural sports action drama records an outstanding extended opening weekend worldwide. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film has emerged as one of the biggest commercial successes of the year, delivering massive collections across domestic and international markets.

After a thunderous start in the Telugu-speaking states, Peddi maintained its momentum over the weekend with strong occupancy levels and positive word-of-mouth. While the film witnessed a relatively modest opening in North India, collections have shown steady growth over the following days, reflecting increasing interest among audiences.

Trade circles report that the film has amassed nearly ₹250 crore gross globally within its first four days of release. With the current pace of collections, Peddi is now firmly on track to surpass the ₹300 crore mark worldwide in the coming days.

The film's performance has been particularly dominant in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where audiences have responded enthusiastically to its emotional narrative, action-packed sequences, and rural backdrop. The growing collections in other regions further indicate that the film is expanding its reach beyond its core market.

Internationally, Peddi has also registered impressive numbers. The movie is enjoying a strong run in overseas territories, especially in North America, where it is rapidly approaching the significant $3 million milestone.

One of the biggest talking points surrounding the film has been Ram Charan's performance. Fans and critics alike have praised the actor for delivering a powerful and emotionally charged portrayal, with many describing it as one of the finest performances of his career. His screen presence and commitment to the role have played a major role in the film's widespread appreciation.

The combination of positive audience feedback, strong repeat viewership, and favorable word-of-mouth is expected to help Peddi sustain its momentum during the weekdays as well. If the trend continues, the film could establish new box office benchmarks in the coming weeks.

With collections soaring and audience response remaining strong, Peddi has firmly positioned itself as a major blockbuster and one of the biggest successes in Ram Charan's career.