April 11 to 14 School Holidays: Check State-Wise Holiday List for Students

The month of April is turning out to be exciting for students as a series of school holidays is offering them an extended break. Starting from April 11, many regions across India are witnessing consecutive holidays, with some states even enjoying up to five days off.

The holiday stretch begins on April 11, which falls on the second Saturday. As per the usual academic calendar, many schools remain closed on this day. This is followed by April 12, a Sunday, when educational institutions are typically shut across the country. Together, these two days provide students with a relaxing weekend.

The break continues in certain states on April 13 due to the festival of Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi. This festival is widely celebrated in northern states such as Punjab and Haryana, where schools and colleges remain closed to mark the occasion.

Immediately after, April 14 brings another important holiday on account of Ambedkar Jayanti. Observed across India, this day is a public holiday, leading to the closure of schools and colleges in most regions. Students also take part in events and activities commemorating the occasion.

However, the number of holidays may vary depending on the state. While many regions observe holidays on April 11, 12, and 14, some states include April 13 as well due to local celebrations, resulting in a longer holiday stretch of four to five days.

These consecutive holidays have brought joy to students, giving them a chance to unwind, spend time with family, or even plan short trips. Coming early in the academic year, this break also helps students relax before regular studies pick up pace.

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