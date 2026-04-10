April 11 School Holiday or not in India?

April 11, 2026, falls on a Saturday, and many parents and students are wondering whether schools will remain closed on this day.

Unlike banks, which follow a fixed rule of closing on the second and fourth Saturdays, schools in India do not have a uniform rule. School holidays vary depending on the state government, education board, and individual school policies.

In most cases, April 11, 2026, will be a regular working day for schools, even though it is the second Saturday. While some private and CBSE/ICSE schools may choose to remain closed on the second Saturday, many schools continue to function as usual.

There is no nationwide school holiday declared for April 11, 2026. School holidays in India are generally observed on festivals, national holidays, or state-specific occasions such as Good Friday (April 3) and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14).

Additionally, school holiday schedules differ across states, and closures are usually announced based on regional events, exams, or administrative decisions.

State-wise Holiday Check

As of now, there are no major reports of a school holiday on April 11 in any state. Recent closures in some states like Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry were due to elections on April 9, not related to April 11.

Final Conclusion:

April 11 is not an official school holiday across India

It is a regular working day for most schools

Only a few schools may remain closed, depending on their internal Saturday policy

Students and parents are advised to check with their respective schools for exact working schedules.

Also read: TS Inter Results 2026 Tomorrow, April 11? Check Date & Time