Telangana Inter Results 2026 on April 12: Check Here

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced that the results for both first and second-year Intermediate examinations will be released on April 12, Sunday.

Students can access their results on the official website — tgbie.cgg.gov.in — as well as on results.sakshieducation.com To download their marks memo, candidates need to enter their hall ticket number on the respective portals.

The annual Intermediate examinations were conducted from February 26 to March 18 this year, with approximately 9.9 lakh students appearing for the exams across the state.

Of these, 4,89,126 students appeared for the Intermediate First Year examinations, while 5,07,949 students took the Intermediate Second Year exams.