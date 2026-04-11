Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on April 11, 2026?

Banks across India are closed today, April 11, 2026, as it falls on the second Saturday of the month, which is a mandatory holiday for all banks as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

According to RBI rules, banks remain shut on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays every month. This applies to both public and private sector banks across the country.

Even though physical bank branches are closed today, customers can still access digital banking services without any interruption. Services like online banking, mobile apps, UPI transactions, and ATMs are fully functional, allowing users to carry out essential banking tasks such as fund transfers, bill payments, and balance checks.

Customers are advised to plan their branch visits accordingly, especially during weekends and holidays, to avoid inconvenience. Meanwhile, banks will resume normal operations on the next working day.