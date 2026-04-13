Bank Holidays This Week (April 13–19, 2026): Check Full State-Wise List

Banks across India will observe a few holidays between April 13 and April 19, 2026, with closures varying from state to state due to regional festivals and national observances.

April 13: Banks to Function Normally

There is no bank holiday on Monday, April 13, so all bank branches will remain open across the country.

April 14: Key Holiday Across Many States

Banks will be closed on Tuesday, April 14, on account of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti. The day also coincides with regional New Year celebrations such as Tamil New Year, leading to bank closures in multiple states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and others.

April 18 & 19: Weekend Schedule

April 18 (Saturday): Banks will remain open as it is the third Saturday

April 19 (Sunday): Banks will be closed nationwide

What Customers Should Know

Bank holidays in India are not uniform across all states, so closures may differ depending on location. However, customers can continue using ATM services, internet banking, and mobile banking even on holidays without any disruption.

Quick Weekly Snapshot

April 13 – Open

April 14 – Closed in many states

April 18 – Open

April 19 – Closed (Sunday)

Customers are advised to plan their branch visits in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience.