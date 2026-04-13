SSC GD 2026: 25,487 Constable Vacancies Announced, Exam Date Out

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a major update regarding the SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026, bringing good news for aspirants across the country.

According to official information, a total of 25,487 vacancies have been released for the post of Constable (GD) in various central armed police forces.

Result Date and Next Step

The SSC GD exam results are expected to be declared by April 27, 2026. Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be shortlisted for the next stage, which is the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Vacancy Breakdown

Out of the total posts, around 23,000+ vacancies are for male candidates, while the remaining positions are allocated for female candidates.

Forces Included

The recruitment drive will fill vacancies in several prestigious forces, including:

BSF (Border Security Force)

CISF (Central Industrial Security Force)

CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force)

SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal)

ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police)

SSF (Secretariat Security Force)

NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau)

What Candidates Should Know

With thousands of vacancies announced, this is a big opportunity for government job aspirants. Candidates are advised to regularly check official updates and prepare for the upcoming physical tests.

Final Word

The SSC GD 2026 recruitment drive is one of the largest this year, offering over 25,000 jobs in central forces, making it a highly competitive and sought-after opportunity.