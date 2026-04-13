Hyderabad Traffic Curbs Near Uppal Stadium for IPL Match on April 13

Traffic police in Hyderabad have announced special traffic diversions and restrictions around Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal ahead of the IPL 2026 match on April 13.

Heavy Rush Expected

With a large number of fans expected to attend the match, authorities have warned of heavy traffic congestion in and around Uppal, Nagole, Habsiguda, and Ramanthapur areas from afternoon till late night.

Key Traffic Diversions

To manage the crowd and ensure smooth movement, several diversion routes have been implemented:

Vehicles from Nagole towards Uppal will be diverted to alternative internal roads

Traffic from Boduppal and Peerzadiguda heading towards Uppal will be rerouted

Commuters from Habsiguda side are advised to avoid the Uppal junction stretch

Heavy vehicles like trucks and lorries will be restricted or diverted away from stadium routes

Strict Vehicle Regulations

Entry near the stadium will be limited to pass holders only

Parking on main roads is strictly prohibited

Dedicated parking zones have been arranged at designated locations

Public Advisory

Police have urged the public to:

Prefer Metro services and public transport

Avoid unnecessary travel near Uppal during match hours

Follow traffic police instructions strictly

Conclusion

With a high-profile IPL match scheduled, traffic around Uppal is expected to remain busy. Citizens are advised to plan routes in advance and use alternative roads to avoid delays.