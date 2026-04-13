Hyderabad Traffic Curbs Near Uppal Stadium for IPL Match on April 13
Traffic police in Hyderabad have announced special traffic diversions and restrictions around Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal ahead of the IPL 2026 match on April 13.
Heavy Rush Expected
With a large number of fans expected to attend the match, authorities have warned of heavy traffic congestion in and around Uppal, Nagole, Habsiguda, and Ramanthapur areas from afternoon till late night.
Key Traffic Diversions
- To manage the crowd and ensure smooth movement, several diversion routes have been implemented:
- Vehicles from Nagole towards Uppal will be diverted to alternative internal roads
- Traffic from Boduppal and Peerzadiguda heading towards Uppal will be rerouted
- Commuters from Habsiguda side are advised to avoid the Uppal junction stretch
- Heavy vehicles like trucks and lorries will be restricted or diverted away from stadium routes
Strict Vehicle Regulations
- Entry near the stadium will be limited to pass holders only
- Parking on main roads is strictly prohibited
- Dedicated parking zones have been arranged at designated locations
Public Advisory
- Police have urged the public to:
- Prefer Metro services and public transport
- Avoid unnecessary travel near Uppal during match hours
- Follow traffic police instructions strictly
Conclusion
With a high-profile IPL match scheduled, traffic around Uppal is expected to remain busy. Citizens are advised to plan routes in advance and use alternative roads to avoid delays.