Hyderabad KBR Park Traffic Changes From August 18

Traffic movement around Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National Park (KBR Park) in Hyderabad has changed from August 18, with the traffic police introducing a one-way system on the road surrounding the park. The new arrangement came into effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday as part of efforts to manage congestion caused by the ongoing H-CITI construction work.

The six-lane road around KBR Park has now been converted into a one-way traffic route. Motorists who previously used certain turns around the park will now have to follow the designated route and use specified U-turn points and exits.

The change is expected to improve the flow of vehicles by reducing interruptions and conflicting movements. However, the new system also caused some confusion among motorists on its first day, with several drivers stopping to ask traffic police about the revised routes.

New One-Way Traffic System Around KBR Park

Under the new traffic arrangement, vehicles travelling on Road No. 3 from Banjara Hills towards Jubilee Hills Checkpost are required to take a left turn at the traffic signal instead of continuing through the earlier route.

Motorists who were familiar with the previous traffic pattern had to adjust to the new arrangement. Some drivers were seen slowing down or stopping to understand where they should go, while others followed the instructions after seeing the traffic personnel deployed along the road.

The police have introduced specific points where motorists can change lanes and exit the circular route. The new system is designed to keep vehicles moving instead of allowing traffic to stop at multiple junctions around the park.

Traffic Police Deploy 200 Personnel

Around 200 traffic personnel have been deployed to manage the new system and help motorists understand the changes.

Police officers are positioned at important points around KBR Park to direct vehicles and explain the new route to commuters. Their presence is expected to be particularly important during the initial days as motorists become familiar with the revised traffic movement.

According to police officials, some commuters are still stopping to ask questions about the new arrangement, while others have already understood the changes.

The traffic police are expected to continue assisting motorists around the clock at key locations.

Motorists Face Detours

One of the biggest changes is for motorists approaching the Jubilee Hills Checkpost side. Drivers who earlier used a direct right turn now have to follow the circular route.

For some commuters, this means travelling several kilometres farther than they were used to. Police personnel have been informing motorists about the alternative route and asking them to follow the one-way system instead of attempting to use the earlier turns.

The change has been particularly noticeable for regular commuters who travel through the KBR Park area every day.

Morning Walkers Also Affected

The traffic changes have not only affected motorists. Morning walkers visiting KBR Park also had to adjust their usual routes.

People arriving from the L.V. Prasad side who normally drove towards the park and searched for parking had to take the newly designated route before reaching a suitable parking area.

For regular visitors, the new arrangement may take some time to become familiar.

The revised traffic flow has also affected people who work or live around the park, as they now need to understand the new entry and exit points.

Faster Traffic but More Difficulty Crossing the Road

One of the immediate results of the new arrangement was smoother vehicle movement. Since traffic is now moving continuously in one direction, vehicles are facing fewer interruptions at certain points.

However, the faster movement has created another challenge for pedestrians.

Morning walkers, workers and other pedestrians trying to cross the road around KBR Park may find it more difficult because vehicles are no longer stopping as frequently.

This means pedestrians may need to be more careful while crossing the road and use designated crossing points wherever available.

Why Was the One-Way System Introduced?

The new traffic arrangement has been introduced because of the ongoing H-CITI construction works in the area.

Construction activity has reduced the available carriageway around KBR Park, creating difficulties for traffic movement. The traffic police decided to introduce a one-way system to make better use of the available road space.

By preventing vehicles from moving in conflicting directions, authorities expect traffic to move more smoothly around the park.

The new system is therefore intended as a temporary traffic-management measure to deal with the challenges created by the construction work.

Drivers Asked to Follow New Traffic Rules

Motorists travelling around KBR Park have been asked to follow the newly introduced traffic pattern.

Drivers who are familiar with the old routes may need to pay extra attention to traffic signs and police instructions, particularly during the initial days.

Instead of attempting to take the previous turns, commuters should follow the designated route and use the specified U-turn points and exits.

Traffic police personnel will remain at important junctions to help drivers understand the changes.

Commuters May Need More Time

Although the one-way arrangement is intended to improve traffic flow, some commuters may initially need additional time because of the longer routes.

Drivers who previously took a direct turn may now have to travel around the park before reaching their destination.

People travelling to Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills and nearby areas should therefore factor the revised traffic pattern into their travel plans, especially during busy hours.

As motorists become more familiar with the system, the confusion seen on the first day is expected to reduce.

Traffic Police to Monitor the Situation

The traffic police are expected to closely monitor vehicle movement around KBR Park following the implementation of the new system.

Officers will continue guiding motorists and helping them understand the available routes. The arrangement may also be assessed based on traffic conditions and commuter response.

For now, drivers should avoid relying on the old traffic pattern and follow the directions provided by traffic personnel.

The new one-way system is aimed at keeping vehicles moving smoothly while construction work continues around the park.

Conclusion

The KBR Park traffic rules in Hyderabad have changed from August 18, with authorities introducing a one-way system around the park. Around 200 traffic personnel have been deployed to guide motorists and manage the revised movement.

The new arrangement is expected to reduce traffic interruptions caused by the limited road space during H-CITI construction. While vehicle movement appeared smoother, motorists, pedestrians and regular KBR Park visitors faced some initial confusion.

Drivers travelling through the area should follow the new signs, police directions, U-turn points and designated exits. As commuters become familiar with the revised routes, authorities expect the new system to make traffic movement around KBR Park more manageable.

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