Telangana TET 2026: Notification Likely on April 13, Exam in June

The Government of Telangana is expected to release the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 notification soon, bringing good news for teaching aspirants across the state.

Notification Update

Officials are likely to issue the TET notification by April 13, with the application process to begin shortly after. Candidates who are preparing for teaching jobs have been eagerly waiting for this announcement.

Exam Schedule

The TET 2026 exam is expected to be conducted in June, giving candidates sufficient time to complete their preparation.

Why TET is Important

The TET exam is a mandatory qualification for candidates who wish to become teachers in government and aided schools. Clearing this exam is essential to be eligible for future teacher recruitment drives.

Focus on Teacher Recruitment

The state government is planning to strengthen the education system by recruiting qualified teachers. The upcoming TET is seen as a crucial step before launching large-scale teacher recruitment.

What Candidates Should Do

Aspirants are advised to:

Keep checking official updates

Start preparing seriously for the exam

Be ready with required documents for application

Conclusion

With the notification expected anytime soon, the Telangana TET 2026 is set to open new opportunities for thousands of aspiring teachers in the state.