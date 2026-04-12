Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Out at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

The wait is finally over. The Telangana Intermediate results (TG Inter Results) have been officially announced.

According to the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE), the pass percentage stands at 66.20% for first-year students and 70.58% for second-year students.

Students can check their results by clicking on the official links (tgbie.cgg.gov.in) and entering their hall ticket numbers to download their marks memos.

The Intermediate examinations were conducted across Telangana from February 26 to March 18, 2026, in a single shift between 9 AM and 12 noon. This year, nearly 9.9 lakh students appeared for the exams, making it one of the largest state-level board examinations in the country. Of these, 4,89,126 students wrote the first-year exams, while 5,07,949 students appeared for the second-year examinations.

Students who did not clear one or more subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations. The detailed schedule for these exams will be announced shortly.

For reference, last year, the results were declared on April 22, with an overall pass percentage of 71.27%. The supplementary examinations were held from May 22 to May 29 in pen-and-paper mode, and the results were released on June 16.