MS Raju Set To Scare With Horror Thriller

Ace filmmaker MS Raju, who mounted blockbusters and classics in the Telugu film industry, stunned everyone with his latest announcement. Raju, the man behind films like Devi, Deviputrudu, Manasantha Nuvve, Varsham, Okkadu, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, weiled the megaphone and directed films like Dirty Hari.

Raju carved a niche for picking unique subjects and striking the chords. The veteran filmmaker has now made a surprising announcement.

"The Man Who Made You Feel..Now Makes You Fear," reads the announcement.

MS Raju's new film, tipped to be a horror thriller, is set to announce on April 15, 2026. This is certainly an interesting announcement to watch out for. Let's wait and see, what's in store.