TS Inter Results 2026 Live at 11 AM; Check at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) will release the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2026 results for both first and second-year students today (April 12, Sunday) at 11 AM.

The results will be formally announced at the TGBIE headquarters in Hyderabad in the presence of Government Advisor K. Keshava Rao and other senior officials.

Students can check their results on the official website — tgbie.cgg.gov.in — by entering their hall ticket number to download their marks memo.

The Intermediate examinations were conducted across Telangana from February 26 to March 18, 2026, in a single shift between 9 AM and 12 noon. This year, nearly 9.9 lakh students appeared for the exams, making it one of the largest state-level board examinations in the country. Among them, 4,89,126 students took the first-year exams, while 5,07,949 students appeared for the second-year examinations.

Students who do not pass one or more subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations. The detailed schedule for these exams will be announced shortly after the declaration of results.

For reference, in the previous academic year, the results were declared on April 22, recording an overall pass percentage of 71.27%. The supplementary examinations were conducted from May 22 to May 29 in pen-and-paper mode, with results announced on June 16.