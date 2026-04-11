Box Office: Rakasa Enjoys Solid Run, Success Meet Celebrated

The Raakaasa Blockbuster Distributors Success Meet unfolded as a vibrant and celebratory gathering, bringing together distributors, exhibitors, and the core team behind one of the season’s most consistent theatrical successes. With the film continuing its strong run across centres and holding a significant number of screens into its second week, Raakaasa is not only sustaining momentum but actively expanding its reach, most notably with a ₹100 flat ticket pricing initiative across single screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from April 10.

What makes this phase particularly significant is the nature of its growth. Beyond numbers, the film has evolved into a clear audience-driven success, with family audiences emerging as the primary force behind its theatrical momentum. Positioned as a light-hearted, accessible entertainer, Raakaasa has created a strong connect across age groups, where children engage with its imaginative elements and adults respond to its humour, resulting in repeat footfalls and a stable, sustained run across centres.

Setting the tone for the evening, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Distributor Subba Reddy highlighted the film’s theatrical strength, saying, "Hello everyone, thanks to media for attending this event. The film was released in 480 screens the first week, second week 341. Nowadays, if the film is bad, most of the screens get closed, and the film running in 341 screens is nothing less than a blockbuster, and this is the biggest blockbuster after Sankranthi. Almost all of the distributors shall have the breakeven in a couple of days and we all shall enter into profit zone. Thanks to Niharika Madam, Manyam Ramesh Sir for this opportunity."

His remarks set the context for the ground-level reception, which was echoed by Krishna Distributor Paandu, who said, "We have 60 screens for the film and the audience are leaving theatre so happily. Everyone is thoroughly enjoying the film, and we could see the repeat audience, especially women and children. Congratulations and thank you so much for the opportunity."

Building on this, Ceeded Distributor Ramesh Yadav added, "Special thanks to Niharika Mam, Ramesh Sir and Subba Reddy for giving this film. After Sankranthi, 'Mana Shankara Varaprasad Gaaru', it took so much time for the families to come to the theatres and it is this film that made it happen, it made the families to come to theatre again. Thank you and congratulations."

The same sentiment carried across territories, with East Godavari Distributor (Lasya Films) Bhaskar noting, "Hello all, first of all thanks to Niharika Mam, and Manyam Ramesh Sir for this opportunity. The film has been running great, all the youngsters, especially kids are enjoying the film a lot at the theatre. Thank you."

Nellore Distributor Sunny continued the streak of appreciation, saying, "Hello all, thanks for the opportunity man. In the past also, you gave us a successful film with 'Committee Kurrollu', and now this is also a very successful film. In future we are looking forward to collaborate with you. Thank you mam."

As the distributors outlined the film’s strong theatrical hold, Executive Producer Manyam Ramesh provided insight into the journey behind it, stating, "These days, making a movie is easier than distributing a movie. Sangeeth Sobhan, who has two hits previously, is the lead and even with that distributors were apprehensive to buy this film and it was hard in the beginning to get few. At that time, Subba Reddy came forward saying that we gave them 'Committee Kurrollu' which is a very successful film for them, so they shall take up this one too. Along with him, most of the remaining ones are also 'Committee Kurrollu' distributors. Regardless of our grand promotions, it is the exhibitors and distributors who take the film to the audience. Right from local publicity to maintaining the theatres for the audience, they did a great job. Summer is a tough time especially because of the heat and IPL, so facing all that and bringing the audience to theatre is really a big job and they did great. Along with them, our social media team, PR team have helped us in a great way and the promotions were so on the spot, right from the beginning of the production of this project. Also I want to thank the artists and technicians who were very cooperative to make us complete the film on time. Thank you."

Director Manasa Sharma then reflected on the emotional resonance of the film, saying, "Thank you all for attending this event. Today is our distributors day, thank you everyone. We just sit in a room and write the movie and you guys take it to the audience. This film is written by a woman and when I went to the theatres there were lot of female audience, and it is rare to get that for a film, even my mom is apprehensive these days, and you guys have made it happen. Pink Elephant Pictures took a step to make this dream real and you guys have completed it. Thank you so much."

The atmosphere turned lively as Brahmaji took the stage, blending appreciation with humour, "Hello all. I think this is the only event that has been done with distributors, at least in recent times. I'm very happy about the success. Pink Elephant Pictures, Ramesh gaaru and all the team, they all are a well-mannered team. The team has done great promotions, Hero, Heroine, Producer, Getup Srinu, they all went to great lengths to take this film into the audience. You could see them at almost all the reputed shows and events across media and television, and this shows their dedication. Except for the big and blockbuster film, nobody is coming to theatre these days, and this team made people come to theatres, and I'm very happy about it. Even when I was shooting at Rajahmundry a couple of days before, many women told me that they saw the film two times and laughed a lot. So, thank you for giving me such a nice character." This led into a spontaneous humorous exchange when Sangeeth Sobhan reminded him of Vennela Kishore’s line—“There’s no role he hasn’t done, no journey he hasn’t taken, no medicine he hasn’t swallowed”—to which Brahmaji hilariously replied, “So he said all that? That’s body shaming me, I’m going straight to our association now.” He then added playfully, “There’s no punch he hasn’t delivered, no plate he hasn’t eaten from, what, no bed he hasn’t slept on? The rhyme sounded good so I used it, sorry. He is such a nice and great guy. And congratulations to the team and all the best for the future projects.”

Continuing the momentum, Mythri Ravi spoke about the film’s impact and long run, "Hello all, to continue on the same note as previous speaker Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore is really such a great guy and even Brahmaji is also such an important artist and he is our permanent artist in our banner, there are very less films that doesn't feature him. Coming to Raakasa, Niharika gaaru, you did a fantabulous job, whatever you are touching is gold. Crazy combination and big films are different when compared to strength of the films like this. Your commitment is evident and we did your previous outing 'Committee Kurrollu' too for Nizam and with sentiment we did Raakasa because of which the sentiment continued and got a hit, and we are looking forward to collaborate with your future projects too. Like Brahmaji said, this film will run for a long time, this film is like a cool breeze in this hot summer. Getup Srinu, Vennela Kishore, Sangeeth Sobhan were hilarious and extraordinary throughout the film. We are very happy and this film has so much run left. To the people who haven't watched the film, you can go assured and happily to the film, this is an auditorium film, such a crowd film. Finally for the cast and crew, congratulations for a fabulous job."

At the heart of the event, Producer Niharika Konidela spoke with emotion and clarity, "This is a first time for me, distributors event and I didn't even prepare for the content. But, if possible I would go to each and everyone who watched the film and say thank you, since it is not possible, I'm taking this stage to thank the distributors along with the audience who have watched our film at the theatres. As a producer, I don't think I would need anything more than this. Thank you so much for your belief on me, and for every film from Pink Elephant Pictures, I make sure your heart and pocket are happy. Apart from my family, any doubt I have about the movie or production, the first call I shall make is for Mythri Ravi Sir. I feel like you are my biggest guidance, and apart from my own sister, other two sisters I really look up to are Yarlagadda Supriya and Swapna Dutt gaaru, I really want to thank them on this stage, for being such a warrior and pillar support for me. Thank you all for coming to theatres and enjoying the film and that's the intention of mine, to enjoy the film with whole family without any uncomfortableness, I really hope I have done that. And like I said before, I really wanted to do very smashing promotions, and regardless of my ideas, from 'Oka Family Story' to this, my Shining Star, Sangeeth Sobhan, thank you. He, Nayan, Getup Srinu, they completely owned the film and have been part of everything I've done. And Sangeeth if you do the same with every producer, they all will love you and you'll get more movies. Along with production and execution, the only reason I could pull this off with such ease is my executive producer Manyam Ramesh gaaru. Pink Elephant Pictures means two names, it's Niharika and Ramesh gaaru, and thank you so much Ramesh gaaru for being such a pillar support. And I also want to thank media who pushed the film to the audience, I'm very humbled, and very very grateful."

Hero Sangeeth Sobhan then summed up the journey and credited the backbone of the film, "Thanks to media, because you are the ones who take the film into the audience. Since MAD you guys have been doing and supporting a great job for me. Thank you so much and I shall keep up my work so that you guys won't feel otherwise for supporting me. And, thanks to Ravi gaaru for attending and appreciating our film and efforts. If Pink Elephant Pictures is a tree, Niharika gaaru is the trunk, Ramesh gaaru are the branches and we are the leaves, hoping to have fruitful results but the roots are our distributors. Like Puri Jagannadh Sir said, distributors buy the film with a mad passion. Thank you so much for holding out theatres for our films, it means a lot for us. I felt very happy for conducting an event like this because it is a great chance for us to appreciate their passion and their efforts towards our film. Even they deserve the credit, appreciation and love. We are happy that you all are happy. Finally for audience, we started this project with the belief that you guys will watch a good film and when we visited the theatres we saw family and women audience coming out of theatres and the way they enjoyed the film is true success and we are happy that we lived up to it. If not for Niharika gaaru, this project would not have happened."

Even here, the humour continued, as Brahmaji playfully interrupted, asking how long the speech would go on and joking about bringing lunch to the stage. He reacted hilariously when Sangeeth called him an energetic actor keeping the hall in splits.

Following the interactions and speeches, the event continued with an engaging Q&A session where the media posed various questions to the team:

Q. It's really hard to make Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji gaaru to attend promotions, how did you make it happen?

Niharika: "Maybe it's our work and relationship. It's not just come act and go, I'll take care of their comfort and I don't typically maintain an actor-producer dynamic. It's their freedom that generates more good work and it is the organic relationship that made them come here."

Q. When I asked about Raakasa 2 before you didn't answer properly. Now after all these success meets and reach, what would you say now?

Manasa Sharma: "It will be there. We have structure, but we have to refine it."

Q. Same hero?

Manasa Sharma: "I think time will decide."

Q. Sangeeth, how are you enjoying back-to-back blockbusters?

Sangeeth Sobhan:* "Well, very very good, the feeling is really great. Even my brother tweeted that 2026 is Sobhan Brothers's. So very happy Sir."

Q. You mentioned that B. Vittalacharya gaaru is your inspiration. Do you wish to continue in the same path?

Manasa Sharma: "For sure, yes, I will be in the same path."

Q. Will it be in Pink Elephant Pictures?

Manasa Sharma: "Of course, if she likes it, it shall be under it."

Q. Sangeeth, Niharika gave you such a big blockbuster. What are you gifting her?

Sangeeth Sobhan: "If she gifts me Range Rover, I shall gift her back."

Q. When you went to premieres you thanked special guests, the kids who were watching the film even at midnight. What did you exactly feel when you saw that?

Sangeeth Sobhan: "I was so overwhelmed, I almost had tears to see such kids watching my film. Cinema is a culture here, a way of life and families are not common audience these days, and our intention and targeted audience were families. I was happy that we achieved it."

Q. You are already a successful producer. But along with this film there was Dhurandhar, IPL and another film on the radar, yet people saw this film. Why do you think so and also it looks your confidence levels also changed?

Niharika: "We are doing something good is the confidence. It is not just making a good film, people also should know that we made good film and it is in theatres. So everything we planned it in a way to grab the audience on the social media to bring them to the theatres. All my team were very supportive. If we are shining today, it is because of the constant efforts we did from the beginning of the film. I think that paid off well."

Q. Did Ram Charan Sir watch the film? What did he say?

Niharika: "I don't know if he saw the film because Charan anna is busy and Pawan Kalyan babai, of course I can't even dare. And when the film released, in our cousins group, everyone was asking me when and where should we all come and Ram Charan anna was like where are you all going. So all the cousins and everyone were feeding in the group about the film and all and Charan anna is very happy about my work."

Q. When are you planning to release 'Bhari'?

Niharika: "*Sankranthi 2027 Sir."

Q. Congratulations on your success and what is the reason for such aggressive promotions post the success also?

Niharika: "It is to bring the rest of the people who didn't watch, that's all Sir. And post release, the energy to do all these promotions is from audience. It is a collective team effort."

Q. How are you choosing the projects in Pink Elephant Pictures?

Niharika: "We have a content team to filter. But when confirming the project, only one thing, the soul and I judge in two ways, Niharika the producer, Niharika the Audience."

Q. Pink Elephant Pictures mostly deal with debutants. How do you supervise and manage them?

Manyam Ramesh: "We do pre-production for a long time and in detail. We cover everything including props on the particular date, and I shall not allow extra day for anyone. I'm with long pre-production, but not production. Production costs are very high so, that's where I keep my control."

Blending strong theatrical performance, expanding audience reach through the ₹100 ticket initiative, grounded insights, heartfelt gratitude, and spontaneous humour, Raakaasa continues to strengthen its position as a widely accepted family entertainer. With growing word-of-mouth, repeat audience behaviour, and increased accessibility, the film is not just sustaining—but expanding its celebration across theatres and audiences.