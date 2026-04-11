Apoorva’26 Alumni Workshop Held at SRKR Engineering College, Bhimavaram

SRKR Engineering College, Bhimavaram, hosted Apoorva’26, an alumni workshop organised by the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), on April 11, 2026, at the EEE Seminar Hall.

The workshop aimed to strengthen the bond between alumni and students while providing valuable insights into evolving industry trends, career opportunities, and practical applications in electrical engineering.

The programme commenced with an inaugural session attended by distinguished guests. Chief Guest Dr. Ch Ravi Kumar emphasised the importance of continuous learning and deeper collaboration between academia and industry. Guest of Honour Karthik Yellapragada, Head of Architecture (IT) at a fintech company, shared insights on global industry trends and emerging technologies, offering students a broader international perspective.

The event featured a series of technical sessions led by alumni speakers, including Venkatesh Kolli, Divya Sri Geddam, and PVN Mohan Krishna, among others. Their sessions covered advanced technologies, real-time industry practices, and global career pathways. Students actively participated in interactive discussions, gaining practical knowledge and professional guidance.

The workshop was held under the leadership of Dr. M Jagapathi Raju, Director; Dr. KV Murali Krishnam Raju, Principal; and Dr. BRK Varma, Head of the EEE Department. It was coordinated by Dr. G Veeranna and Dr. GHK Varma.

Dr. GK Viswanadha Raju also addressed the gathering, highlighting the significance of alumni engagement in fostering academic growth and institutional development.