Amaravati Over AP State Reorganisation Guarantees? YSRCP Blasts CBN & Co

The YSRCP has strongly criticised the ruling coalition for allegedly neglecting key assurances made during the State Reorganisation, accusing it of focusing solely on Amaravati while ignoring broader public interests.

Addressing the media on Saturday, former minister Gudivada Amarnath said the coalition government had failed to press the Centre on crucial issues such as Special Category Status and the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone. He alleged that while YSRCP had consistently fought for these demands, the current government has compromised on them.

Amarnath pointed out that YSRCP had played a pivotal role in securing the Vizag Railway Zone and even allocated land for it. However, he expressed concern over the Kothavalasa–Kirandul (KK) railway line being brought under the Rayagada division, calling it a revenue-generating route that should instead be included in the Waltair division. He criticised coalition MPs for not opposing what he termed a “gross injustice.”

He further accused the government of failing to effectively raise issues related to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and sidelining the concerns of North Andhra, including the Polavaram project. According to him, the coalition’s disproportionate focus on Amaravati and the 29 surrounding villages is leading to regional imbalance.

Warning of long-term consequences, Amarnath said excessive concentration of financial resources on Amaravati at the cost of other regions could create disparities and unrest, even risking the capital turning into a “ghost city.”

He also highlighted that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘MAVIGUN’ concept is gaining significant public acceptance, positioning it as a more balanced and inclusive alternative for the state’s development.