Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Crores Donated

Anant Ambani, the youngest member of the Ambani family, marked his birthday on April 10 in a meaningful way by extending his support to various social and charitable causes. Known for his compassionate nature, Anant has been actively involved in initiatives that benefit society, reflecting the values often highlighted by his mother, Nita Ambani.

In April 2026, Anant Ambani visited prominent temples in Kerala, including Guruvayur Temple and Rajarajeshwara Temple. During his visit, he contributed a total of Rs 6 crore, donating Rs 3 crore to each temple trust. These donations are aimed at supporting temple development and community activities.

He also pledged Rs 12 crore towards the restoration of the eastern gopuram of the historic Rajarajeshwara Temple. This structure holds great cultural and architectural importance, and the renovation work is expected to preserve its heritage for future generations.

Demonstrating his concern for animal welfare, Anant introduced a special initiative at Guruvayur focused on the well-being of elephants. The project includes plans to establish a dedicated hospital to provide proper care and medical facilities for these animals.

In Gujarat, Anant contributed Rs 10 crore to develop a gaushala at the Kashtabhanjan Dev Hanumanji Temple in Salangpur. This initiative will help in improving facilities for the care and protection of cows.

His philanthropic efforts extend beyond religious and animal welfare activities. Anant has supported multiple cities such as Rajkot, Nashik, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad through various community-driven programs.

In Jamnagar and surrounding villages, he distributed school kits including bags, books, and stationery, along with food supplies to more than 3,000 children. This initiative aims to support education and basic needs among underprivileged communities.

Another major initiative took place at Hathi Gaon in Jaipur, where efforts were made to enhance healthcare and living conditions for over 80 elephants and their caretakers.

Anant Ambani is also the visionary behind Vantara, a vast 3,500-acre wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centre located in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Recognized as one of the largest facilities of its kind globally, Vantara provides shelter to over 200 species, including elephants, tigers, and leopards rescued from difficult conditions.

Through these initiatives, Anant Ambani continues to make a significant impact, using his resources to support cultural preservation, animal welfare, and community development.

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