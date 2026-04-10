April 11 Bank Holiday Tomorrow; Here's why!

April 11, 2026, falls on a Saturday, and many people are wondering whether banks will remain open or closed on this day.

In India, banks follow a fixed holiday schedule set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to this rule, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with all Sundays.

Since April 11, 2026, is the second Saturday, banks across the country will remain closed. Therefore, customers will not be able to access physical banking services such as branch visits, cash deposits, or in-person transactions on this day.

However, digital banking services will continue to function as usual. Customers can still use mobile banking apps, internet banking, ATMs, and UPI services for transactions without any interruption.

It is important to note that this is a routine weekend closure and not a special festival or public holiday. People are advised to plan their banking activities in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

In summary, April 11 is a bank holiday in India due to the second Saturday rule, and all bank branches will remain closed.

Also read: Nilam Shinde, Indian Student, Dies in US; Father Misses Final Goodbye