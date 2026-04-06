M4M: Motive for Murder Set for May 8, 2026 Release

Suspense thriller M4M (Motive for Murder) is gearing up for a grand worldwide theatrical release on May 8th, 2026. Starring popular American actress Jo Sharmma and Sambeet Acharya in the lead roles, the film is directed and produced by Mohan Vadlapatla under the Mohan Media Creations banner in association with McWin Group USA. Powered by PVR Inox Pictures for its India release in five languages — Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam — M4M is positioned as a gripping murder mystery thriller with strong pan-India appeal. The USA release will be handled by TekFlix Entertainment, while JVEL Entertainment will oversee the North India release.

Even before its theatrical debut, M4M has already created notable buzz with a private screening at the Palais C Theatre during the Cannes Film Festival and a promotional screening at the IMPPA Preview Theatre in Mumbai. Lead actress Jo Sharmma’s extensive promotional tour across the USA and India has further elevated the film’s visibility. Speaking on the release, director-producer Mohan Vadlapatla called the Cannes screening a proud milestone, premiere received great reviews and expressed confidence that the film’s suspense-driven narrative, music, and background score will leave a strong impact on audiences worldwide.