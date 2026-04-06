AP 10th Class 2026 Results: Answer Sheet Evaluation Begins Today, April 6

The evaluation of Class 10 (SSC 2026) answer scripts has been begun today, April 6, across Andhra Pradesh. The process will be carried out at designated spot valuation centres in all 26 districts from 9 AM to 6 PM.

Around 20,000 personnel, including Chief Examiners, Assistant Examiners, and Special Assistants, have been deployed for the evaluation process. Officials aim to complete the entire exercise by April 15.

Extended Evaluation Period After Last Year’s Errors

Last year, the evaluation was completed within just seven days, leading to several errors—particularly in the recording of Social Studies marks—which reportedly caused injustice to students. Learning from this, authorities have extended the evaluation period to 10 days this year.

In a significant change, marks will now be entered digitally at the spot centres using tablets. Internet facilities have been arranged at all centres for this purpose. Notably, the tablets distributed earlier to Class 8 students during the previous government led by former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy are being repurposed for this exercise.

Digital Entry with Double Verification

Assistant Examiners at the centres will be assigned a maximum of 40 answer scripts per day. After evaluating each paper, they must scan the barcode using the tablet and enter the marks digitally.

Once the initial entry is completed, Special Assistants will conduct a second round of barcode scanning and mark entry to ensure accuracy, adding an extra layer of verification to minimize errors.

Concerns Over Staff Deployment

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised over the appointment of teachers who have not taught Class 10 students for evaluation duties. As per norms, only those with at least three years of experience teaching the concerned subject at the Class 10 level should be assigned these roles.

However, staff from schools recently upgraded from upper primary (UP) to high school—where classes were conducted only up to Class 8 during the 2025–26 academic year—have also been assigned evaluation duties. This has drawn criticism from various quarters.

Additionally, reports suggest that in some schools, all teaching staff have been assigned spot duties. With Summative Assessment-2 exams also set to begin from Monday, district officials are reportedly struggling to manage staff allocation.

Teachers’ Bodies Raise Demands

The Forum of Registered Teachers’ Organisations (FORTO) has urged the government to exempt teachers above 60 years of age and those suffering from health issues from evaluation duties. FORTO Chairman Karanam Harikrishna and General Secretary Ankal Kondayya also pointed out that honorariums for previous evaluation work are still pending and should be released immediately.

The School Teachers Association (APSTA) has demanded an increase in remuneration for staff involved in SSC paper valuation. Its state leaders, Kadisetti Srinivasulu and Thammineni Chandan Rao, appealed to the government to revise the payment structure.

Separately, the Andhra Pradesh Teachers Guild has called for counselling of surplus teachers in 719 aided schools on par with government teachers. Its state leaders, B. Chittibabu and L.K. Chinnappa, urged the authorities to address this issue at the earliest.