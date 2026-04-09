Traffic Diversions at IIIT Junction for One Year in Hyderabad

Commuters traveling through Gachibowli should prepare for major traffic changes, as authorities have announced long-term diversions at the busy IIIT Hyderabad Junction. The move comes in response to ongoing construction of a multi-level flyover and underpass aimed at easing congestion in the future.

According to the Cyberabad Traffic Police, these diversions will come into effect from April 9 and are expected to continue for nearly a year. With multiple flyovers being built simultaneously around the junction, officials anticipate heavy traffic congestion in surrounding areas and have urged motorists to follow alternative routes.

Timings for Diversions

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be enforced daily between 8:00 AM and 9:00 PM on key routes near the junction.

Alternative Routes for Commuters

Route 1: Toward Lingampally

Vehicles coming from Gachibowli Junction, IIIT Junction, Gachibowli Stadium, and HCU Gate heading towards Lingampally will be diverted at the IIIT Junction. Commuters will need to pass via Wipro Junction, take a right turn, and continue through Gowlidoddy, Gopanpally Junction, and Nallagandla before reaching Lingampally.

Route 2: From Kokapet and Financial District Side

Traffic from areas such as Gopanpally Thanda, Gowlidoddy, Q-City, and Kokapet will be rerouted at Wipro Junction. Vehicles will then be directed toward Nanakramguda Rotary-2, take a left turn, and proceed via the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road to reach Gachibowli Junction.

Route 3: Toward Mehdipatnam and Kothaguda

Motorists traveling from Lingampally, HCU, Masjid Banda T-Junction, and DLF Junction towards Gachibowli, Kothaguda, and Mehdipatnam will be diverted at Masjid Banda. They will be guided through Sriram Nagar Botanical Junction and take a right turn near Udupi Hotel, continuing via Gachibowli ZPHS road to rejoin the main route.

Why These Diversions Matter

The construction of multi-level flyovers and an underpass at IIIT Junction is part of a larger plan to improve traffic flow in one of Hyderabad’s busiest IT corridors. While the temporary diversions may cause inconvenience, the long-term goal is to significantly reduce travel time and congestion in and around Gachibowli.

Advisory for Commuters

Authorities have requested daily commuters to:

Plan routes in advance

Allow extra travel time during peak hours

Follow traffic police instructions on the ground

Use navigation apps for real-time updates

Conclusion

With Gachibowli being a key hub for IT offices, educational institutions, and residential areas, these traffic changes are expected to impact thousands of daily commuters. Adapting to the new routes and staying informed will help minimize delays during this construction phase.

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