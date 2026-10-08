Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali Trailer Launch Today: Check Time and Venue Details

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming period action drama Ranabaali is gearing up for its theatrical release on October 16, 2026. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is set for a grand pan-India release and has already created strong buzz among movie lovers.

The makers are launching the much-awaited Ranabaali trailer today. The promotional video, which has a runtime of 3 minutes and 47 seconds, will be released digitally at 6:03 PM.

Ahead of the trailer release, the film’s team will meet the media at a special event in Hyderabad. The press event is scheduled to begin after 2 PM at Daspalla Hotel, with the lead cast and key members of the crew expected to attend.

Ranabaali is being made on a lavish scale by Mythri Movie Makers. The film features Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, while Ajay-Atul have composed the music.

With the theatrical release just days away, the trailer is expected to give audiences a closer look at the film’s story, characters and action sequences. The response to the trailer could also set the tone for the film’s final promotional campaign before its October 16 release.