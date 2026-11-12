Gautam Ghattamaneni Gives 4.5 Rating to Ramayana

Gautam Ghattamaneni, son of superstar Mahesh Babu, is becoming popular on social media for sharing his opinions on films. After recently reviewing Nani's upcoming film The Paradise, Gautam has now shared his thoughts on Ramayana, the ambitious visual spectacle directed by Bollywood filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

Gautam gave the film an impressive 4.5 out of 5 rating, and his review has sparked discussions among movie fans.

He was full of praise for the film's overall presentation. Gautam said that Ramayana genuinely surprised him with its impressive visuals, graphics, visual effects, screenplay, direction and performances. According to him, every department has contributed to making the film a memorable experience.

However, he also pointed out that a few portions felt slightly lengthy. Despite this, he did not consider the film's runtime a major drawback.

Gautam strongly recommended watching Ramayana in theatres. He described it as a film that showcases the strength of Indian cinema and the country's growing technical capabilities on a global platform.

Gautam's interest in reviewing films has also caught the attention of social media users. While celebrity family members often stay away from openly rating movies, he has been sharing his opinions without hesitation. His straightforward approach and honest comments are attracting attention from movie lovers.

His latest review, especially the 4.5-star rating for Ramayana, is now widely discussed online.