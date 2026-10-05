Mandadi OTT Release Date: When and where to watch?

Another successful South Indian film is now heading to the OTT platform, with the streaming details officially announced. Mandadi, the Tamil film starring comedian-turned-actor Suri in the lead role, is set to make its digital debut soon. Telugu actor Suhas, who began his career with short films, has taken on a negative role in the movie.

Set against a backdrop dominated by the sea and boat racing, Mandadi features an ensemble cast that includes Suri, Suhas and veteran actor Sathyaraj. The film has reportedly received a strong response for its action-packed and emotional storyline.

Mandadi OTT Release Date

Mandadi will begin streaming on Netflix from Thursday, October 8. The movie will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, allowing audiences across multiple regions to watch the film.

The movie was released theatrically in both Telugu and Tamil on September 10. It reportedly crossed the ₹135 crore mark at the box office, making its upcoming OTT premiere highly anticipated among viewers who missed it in theatres.

Suri and Suhas Play Former Friends Turned Rivals

The story of Mandadi unfolds in Kalingapatnam, a coastal region where boat races have been a tradition for generations.

Suri plays Muthu Kali, while Suhas portrays Satta Puli. The two characters were once close friends and represented the successful Mandadi team in the boat races. Both were trained by Muni, played by Sathyaraj, who has extensive knowledge of the sea.

Over time, their relationship takes a dramatic turn and the former friends become bitter rivals.

What Is Mandadi About?

Driven by resentment and revenge, Muthu Kali eventually leaves his hometown and moves to Hyderabad, where he starts working and builds a new life away from his troubled past.

However, an unexpected incident involving a young man named Malles changes everything. The circumstances force Kali to return to his hometown, bringing him face-to-face with the people and conflicts he had left behind.

The identity of Malles and his connection to Muthu Kali become important elements of the story.

After Kali's return, his old rivalry with Satta Puli once again comes to the forefront. The film explores what caused the two former friends to become enemies, how their feud developed over the years and how the events surrounding Kali's return affect everyone involved.

Madimaran Pugazhendhi Directs Mandadi

Mandadi has been directed by Madimaran Pugazhendhi and produced by filmmaker Vetrimaaran. The film combines action and emotional drama while using the coastal setting and traditional boat races as an important part of its narrative.

With the theatrical run now behind it, the film is ready to reach a much wider audience through Netflix. Suhas' performance as the antagonist is also expected to be one of the major talking points when the movie begins streaming.