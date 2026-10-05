Rakul Preet Singh Breaks Silence on Income Tax Raids

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has strongly reacted to reports linking her to the recent Income Tax Department searches at offices associated with filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani and her husband Jackky Bhagnani.

Following the reports, Rakul took to social media and issued a detailed clarification. She stated that the claims connecting her to the Income Tax searches are completely untrue and stressed that she has no involvement in the matter.

Rakul said she comes from an Army background and has built her career without the support of any godfather in the film industry. She also highlighted her commitment to following the law and paying her taxes regularly since she was around 20 years old.

The actress categorically denied being involved in any illegal foreign cash transactions on behalf of a production house. She also clarified that she does not hold any benami properties either in India or abroad for anyone.

Rakul further stated that she has never received any property as a gift from anyone. According to the actress, accepting expensive gifts goes against her personal principles.

Expressing disappointment over the reports, Rakul urged media organisations that published what she described as false stories about her to remove them and publish the facts instead. She acknowledged that media outlets can sometimes face external pressures but maintained that such pressure should never come at the cost of truth.

The actress also pointed out that irresponsible reporting can have serious consequences for an individual's reputation and livelihood. Her strong statement comes amid reports surrounding the Income Tax searches and the speculation that followed online.

With her latest post, Rakul has made it clear that she does not want to be associated with the ongoing investigation or the allegations being circulated in connection with the Bhagnani family.

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