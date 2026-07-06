YS Jagan pays tribute to Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes to former Deputy Prime Minister Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram on his death anniversary.

Remembering him as a towering leader who dedicated his life to the dignity, empowerment, and equal opportunities of the marginalised sections of society, YS Jagan said Dr. Jagjivan Ram's contributions to strengthening India's agriculture and defence sectors, as well as his enduring service to the nation's progress, will remain unforgettable.