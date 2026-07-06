YS Jagan to visit Bhimavaram in support of Aqua farmers on July 15

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Bhimavaram in West Godavari district on July 15 to extend support to aqua farmers and stand in solidarity with their ongoing struggle against the coalition government, West Godavari District YSRCP President and former MLA Mudunuri Prasada Raju announced on Sunday.

Speaking at the YSRCP Central Office, Prasada Raju said Y.S. Jagan had promised to stand by aqua farmers and would interact with them directly to understand their problems. After the interaction, he will hold discussions with farmers' associations and announce the party's future course of action.

He alleged that the aqua sector has been pushed into a severe crisis during the last two years of the coalition government's rule. Feed prices have increased sharply while shrimp prices have fallen drastically, leaving farmers in deep financial distress. He accused the government of protecting feed syndicates, exporters and middlemen instead of supporting farmers.

Prasada Raju said the government had promised to reduce feed prices by Rs.4 per kg but later reduced them by only Rs.2, despite prices having increased by Rs.14 to Rs.16 after the coalition came to power. He also alleged that the government failed to provide the promised electricity subsidy for every acre and had not issued a single new subsidised power connection, causing further hardship during the summer.

He said many aqua farmers are now considering a crop holiday because of mounting losses. He recalled that farmers across the State had recently suspended shrimp harvesting and closed feed shops in protest. He said the YSRCP would continue to fight under the leadership of Y.S. Jagan until justice is done to aqua farmers.