Telangana to Receive Heavy Rains for Next Few Days

Many parts of Telangana have received light to moderate rainfall over the last few days. The weather department has now predicted that rain activity will increase across the state in the coming days.

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, a strong low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal near the Odisha and West Bengal coasts. This weather system is expected to move towards northern Odisha and Chhattisgarh over the next few days.

Due to its impact, Telangana is likely to witness widespread rainfall for the next three to four days. Some districts may receive heavy to very heavy rain.

Orange Alert for Four Districts

The weather department has issued an Orange Alert for Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam districts.

Heavy rain is expected in these districts today and tomorrow. Along with rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kmph are also likely.

Officials have advised people to stay indoors during thunderstorms and avoid standing under trees due to the risk of lightning. Farmers and shepherds have been asked to take extra precautions.

Other Districts Also Likely to Receive Rain

Northern and western parts of Telangana may also experience significant rainfall. Authorities warned that streams and small water bodies could overflow if heavy rains continue, which may affect traffic and transportation in some areas.

Moderate rainfall is expected in several other districts across the state.

Recent Rainfall

Rainfall was recorded in many parts of Telangana on Saturday. The highest rainfall of 4.1 cm was reported in Elkapalli village of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district.

Other areas, including Sirpur (T), Wankidi, Chaprala in Adilabad district, and Kamareddy town, also received good rainfall.

The weather department has advised residents to stay updated with the latest forecasts and follow safety instructions during periods of heavy rain.

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