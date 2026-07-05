Hyderabad Water Supply to Be Disrupted for 24 Hours on July 6

Residents in several areas of Hyderabad are likely to face a temporary disruption in drinking water supply as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has scheduled maintenance work at the Allabanda reservoir.

According to officials, water supply will be suspended for 24 hours starting from 6:00 am on July 6 and will resume at 6:00 am on July 7. The interruption is necessary to carry out repair and valve replacement works aimed at addressing major leakages at the reservoir.

The maintenance work will be undertaken at the 10-million-litre capacity Allabanda reservoir located in Goshamahal. HMWSSB stated that replacing the damaged inlet and outlet valves is essential to improve the efficiency of the water distribution system and prevent future leakages.

Several localities are expected to be affected by the temporary shutdown. These include Jirra, Indiranagar, Hari Darga, Kummarwadi, Tappachabutra, Akashpuri, Shibli Hills, areas near Bilal Masjid, Godeki Kabar, Ziaguda, Karwan, Sabzimandi, Ganganagar, Osmania, Shivalal Nagar, Rahimpura, Puranapul, Chudi Bazaar, Shankar Bazaar, Jumeraat Bazaar, and surrounding neighborhoods.

Authorities have advised residents in the affected areas to store sufficient water in advance and use available supplies carefully during the maintenance period.

The water board has also appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary water usage and cooperate until normal supply is restored after the completion of the repair work.

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