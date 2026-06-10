IMD Warns of Heavy Rainfall in Telangana for the Next 48 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued a heavy rainfall alert for several districts in Telangana for the next 48 hours. The warning will remain in effect until Thursday, as monsoon activity continues to strengthen across the state.

According to the IMD, districts including Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal are likely to receive heavy rainfall during this period. Residents in these areas have been advised to remain cautious and stay updated with weather forecasts.

The alert comes as the southwest monsoon has become active over Telangana, leading to an increase in rainfall activity across the state. Several districts are expected to experience rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the coming days.

Weather officials have warned that heavy rain may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic disruptions, and temporary inconvenience to commuters. People are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during intense rainfall and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.

The IMD has also predicted continued thunderstorm activity in many parts of Telangana as the monsoon advances further into the region. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have urged citizens to remain alert, especially in areas prone to flooding.

With rainfall expected to continue over the next two days, residents are advised to take necessary precautions and keep track of official weather updates.