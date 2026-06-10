Veteran Director Bharathiraja Dies at 84

Veteran Tamil filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja passed away at the age of 84, leaving the Indian film industry in mourning. Widely regarded as one of the greatest directors in Tamil cinema, Bharathiraja was known for bringing realistic village stories and powerful emotions to the big screen.

Bharathiraja made his directorial debut with the landmark film 16 Vayathinile in 1977. The film changed the way rural life was portrayed in Tamil cinema and established him as a unique storyteller. Over the years, he directed several acclaimed films, including Kizhake Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Alaigal Oivathillai, Mudhal Mariyathai, and Karuththamma.

Known as "Iyakkunar Imayam" (The Peak of Directors), Bharathiraja played a major role in shaping Tamil cinema. His films introduced fresh talent and inspired a generation of filmmakers with their realistic storytelling and strong social themes. He received numerous honors during his career, including multiple National Film Awards and the Padma Shri.

In recent months, the veteran filmmaker had been facing health issues and was undergoing treatment after suffering from breathing difficulties. He had also been coping with the emotional loss of his son, actor-director Manoj Bharathiraja, who passed away in 2025.

Apart from directing, Bharathiraja also appeared in several films as an actor and remained active in cinema for decades. His passion for storytelling and his contribution to Indian cinema earned him immense respect from audiences and the film fraternity alike.

Following the news of his demise, tributes poured in from actors, directors, politicians, and fans across the country. Many remembered him as a visionary filmmaker whose work transformed Tamil cinema and left a lasting impact on Indian filmmaking.

With Bharathiraja's passing, Indian cinema has lost one of its most influential storytellers. However, his films and legacy will continue to inspire generations of filmmakers and movie lovers.