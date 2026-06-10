Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Hyderabad: Roads Flooded, Traffic Hits Standstill

Hyderabad witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds on Tuesday evening, leading to widespread waterlogging and severe traffic congestion across several parts of the city. The sudden downpour affected daily life, especially in the city's major IT and business districts.

Areas such as Gachibowli, Madhapur, Kondapur, Raidurgam, and the Financial District received intense rainfall for nearly an hour. The heavy showers occurred during peak office hours, making it difficult for thousands of employees and commuters to travel home.

Many roads in the Cyberabad region were submerged due to the rapid accumulation of rainwater. Vehicles were stranded on several stretches as motorists struggled to navigate flooded roads. Major traffic bottlenecks were reported near the IKEA flyover and other important junctions, where long queues of vehicles remained stuck for hours.

Residents reported heavy traffic in Hitech City, Gachibowli, Madhapur, and Kondapur, with congestion continuing well into the night. Some commuters expressed concerns over inadequate traffic management during the rainfall.

According to reports, several parts of Hyderabad received between 9 and 15 centimeters of rainfall within a short period. Begumpet and Khairatabad recorded particularly high rainfall levels.

The adverse weather also led to tragic incidents. Two people reportedly lost their lives due to electrocution after coming into contact with a live electric wire that had fallen onto a road during the storm. The victims were identified as a 30-year-old auto-rickshaw driver and a 15-year-old student.

The first major spell of monsoon rains has highlighted Hyderabad's ongoing challenges with urban flooding and traffic management. With more rainfall expected during the monsoon season, residents may face similar disruptions in the coming weeks.