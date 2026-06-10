Janhvi Kapoor's Next Project with Tumbbad Director?

Actress Janhvi Kapoor may soon be seen in a completely new genre. According to recent reports, she is in advanced talks to star in a large-scale creature horror film that will be directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the filmmaker best known for the critically acclaimed horror-fantasy film Tumbbad.

The project is said to be backed by Jio Studios and is expected to begin production later this year if discussions are finalized. While the makers have not made any official announcement yet, industry reports suggest that the talks are progressing positively.

If the project materializes, it will mark Janhvi Kapoor’s first major creature horror film. The actress has mostly appeared in romantic dramas, commercial entertainers, and sports-based films so far. This new venture could give her an opportunity to explore a different style of storytelling and performance.

Rahi Anil Barve earned widespread recognition for Tumbbad, which became a cult favorite among movie lovers. The filmmaker continues to be associated with ambitious horror projects, making this reported collaboration one of the most talked-about developments in Bollywood.

At present, details regarding the storyline, supporting cast, and shooting schedule are being kept under wraps. Fans are now eagerly waiting for an official confirmation from the makers regarding Janhvi Kapoor’s involvement in the film.