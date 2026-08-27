NTR and Prashanth Neel’s Dragon Gets Major Update

The much-awaited pan-India action film Dragon, starring Man of Masses NTR Jr. and directed by Prashanth Neel, continues to generate strong buzz among moviegoers. The latest update is about the film’s upcoming shooting schedule.

NTR Jr. recently underwent surgery after suffering an injury to his hand. The actor is currently taking rest and is expected to return to work after recovering fully.

According to industry reports, director Prashanth Neel does not want the production to remain completely halted during NTR’s recovery period. The filmmaker is reportedly planning to shoot portions that do not require the actor.

Dragon New Shooting Schedule

The next schedule of Dragon is reportedly being planned from the second week of September. During this phase, the makers are expected to focus on scenes involving the other members of the cast.

Important talkie portions and combination scenes that do not feature NTR are also expected to be filmed during the schedule. Once the actor has completely recovered, the team is likely to resume shooting his portions.

This approach could help the makers continue production without affecting the overall shooting timeline.

Prashanth Neel Plans a Different Visual Style

Another interesting aspect of Dragon is the reported visual treatment of its flashback portions.

Prashanth Neel is known for his distinctive filmmaking style, which often features dark tones, muted colours and black-and-grey visuals. However, reports suggest that the director is taking a different approach for Dragon.

The film’s flashback episodes are reportedly being designed with a bright and colourful visual palette. These portions are expected to feature rich visuals and a look that is noticeably different from Neel’s usual style.

If the reports are accurate, the colourful flashback sequences could offer NTR fans a fresh visual experience while also giving the movie a distinct identity.

High Expectations for NTR and Prashanth Neel’s Film

Dragon is being produced on a large scale by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. The movie is positioned as a major pan-India action entertainer and has already attracted considerable attention because of the combination of NTR Jr. and Prashanth Neel.

Music for the film is being composed by Ravi Basrur, who has previously collaborated with Prashanth Neel on his major action projects.

With the combination of NTR Jr., Prashanth Neel and a massive production scale, Dragon remains one of the most anticipated upcoming Indian films. The reported changes in its visual style and the latest shooting plans are likely to add further excitement among fans.