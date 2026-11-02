Simbu and Nayanthara to Reunite on Screen After 10 Years?

Tamil actors Simbu and Nayanthara may reunite on screen after nearly 10 years. According to industry rumours, the popular pair is being considered for an upcoming film directed by Keerthiswaran, who recently gained attention with Dude. Reports suggest that discussions are underway to bring both actors together for the project. If confirmed, this will be their third film together.

Simbu and Nayanthara's Previous Movies

Simbu and Nayanthara first worked together in the film Vallavan. Their on-screen chemistry attracted considerable attention at the time.

Later, the duo reunited for director Pandiraj's Idhu Namma Aalu. Since then, they have not appeared together in another film.

Both May Play Police Officers

According to reports, the upcoming film may feature Simbu and Nayanthara as police officers. However, the story details and other cast members have not yet been revealed.

The proposed combination has already created excitement among Tamil cinema fans, as audiences are eager to see the two actors together again.

Official Announcement Awaited

There is no official confirmation from Simbu, Nayanthara or the filmmakers about the project. Fans will have to wait for an announcement to know whether the reunion will happen.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is also preparing for the release of her upcoming film Mookuthi Amman 2, which is expected to arrive during the Diwali festive season.