Raja Saab Piracy: North Indian Restaurant in USA Plays Prabhas Latest Movie

Prabhas’ latest film ‘The Raja Saab’, which hit theatres worldwide just a day ago, has landed in controversy after reports emerged of an illegal screening in the United States. The movie had also seen early preview shows in select locations across the US and parts of the Telugu-speaking states prior to its official release.

According to a video that has begun circulating on social media, a restaurant in Dublin, Ohio, reportedly played an unauthorized copy of the film on its television screens. The footage was shared by an Instagram user, who expressed disbelief over how the establishment managed to access the movie so soon after its release.

The individual who posted the clip claimed that the version being screened was clearly pirated, raising serious concerns about copyright violations. The post questioned the source of the illegal print and highlighted that such actions are punishable under law. The incident has sparked outrage among fans and industry observers alike.

What has further surprised many is the timing of the incident. The film industry has recently taken steps to crack down on piracy, including the arrest of Ravi, the alleged operator behind illegal movie distribution through the iBomma website. In this context, the reported screening in a public place overseas has come as an unexpected setback.

Several voices within the film fraternity and online community have condemned the act, stating that piracy not only causes financial losses but also undermines the hard work of cast, crew, and producers. Many are calling for strict legal action against the restaurant management, arguing that public display of pirated content encourages illegal practices and sets a dangerous precedent.

The incident has once again brought the issue of digital piracy into focus, especially as filmmakers continue their efforts to protect content in the early days of release.

Also read: Raja Saab Box Office Day 1 Collection: How Much Did Prabhas’ Film Earn on Opening Day?