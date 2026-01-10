Raja Saab Box Office Day 1 Collection: How Much Did Prabhas’ Film Earn on Opening Day?

After months of anticipation, The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, has finally hit theatres, opening to massive buzz and strong pre-release momentum. Even before its first public show, the film has made a significant impact at the box office through advance bookings.

According to trade, The Raja Saab registered ₹5.66 crore in advance bookings across India, with as many as 9,034 shows scheduled nationwide. The film has been released as a pan-India venture in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam versions.

The overseas response has also been encouraging. As per Venky Box Office reports, the film grossed over $1.03 million (approximately ₹9.27 crore) in advance sales in the United States alone. More than 37,500 tickets were sold across 1,784 shows in 526 locations by Thursday afternoon, signalling strong interest among the overseas Telugu audience. Industry estimates suggest the film could be eyeing an opening in the range of ₹65 crore worldwide.

Ticket price relief boosts prospects

In a significant boost for the makers, the film received legal relief on the ticket pricing front in Telangana. The Telangana High Court set aside an earlier order that restricted ticket price hikes and left the decision to the discretion of the state government. The Telangana government increased ticket prices for multiplexes (Revised ticket price is Rs 450) and single-screen (Rs 300)

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government approved a temporary hike in ticket prices for the film. Ticket rates were increased by ₹150 in single-screen theatres and ₹200 in multiplexes for a period of 10 days from the date of release.

Cast, crew, and release details

Along with Prabhas, the film features a strong supporting cast including Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan—making her Telugu debut—along with Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab.

Written and directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is mounted on a reported budget of ₹300 crore. The film is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment, and released in theatres on January 9.

With solid advance bookings, favourable ticket pricing decisions, and a wide pan-India release, The Raja Saab has set the stage for a strong opening at the box office.