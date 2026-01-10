School Holiday on January 10, 2026: State-Wise List Across India

Several states across India will observe school holidays on Saturday, January 10, 2026, due to a combination of severe winter weather conditions and festival-related breaks. The decision to suspend classes has been taken by state governments and district administrations to protect students from harsh weather and to allow families to participate in upcoming cultural celebrations.

Parents and students are advised to stay updated through official school notices and local education department announcements, as the holiday status may differ by district, grade level, or type of institution.

Why Are Schools Closed on January 10?

The reasons behind school closures vary by region:

Northern and central India are experiencing intense cold-wave conditions, along with dense fog and extremely low temperatures. To prevent health risks, especially for younger children, authorities have either extended winter vacations or temporarily shut schools.

Southern states, particularly Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, are beginning Sankranti festival holidays, which are part of the official academic calendar.

In some areas, closures apply only to primary or middle school students, while senior classes may operate on adjusted schedules.

State-Wise School Holiday Status on January 10, 2026

Uttar Pradesh

Schools remain closed for students from Nursery to Class 8 in cities such as Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, and Prayagraj. Classes 9 to 12 may function with revised timings. The decision follows persistent cold-wave and fog conditions.

Delhi (National Capital Territory)

All schools are closed as part of the scheduled winter vacation outlined in the academic calendar.

Punjab

Educational institutions across the state will remain shut due to ongoing dense fog and extreme cold, following a statewide directive.

Rajasthan

In select districts including Bhilwara, Baran, Bundi, Sri Ganganagar, and Hanumangarh, schools—particularly primary and middle sections—are closed as a precautionary measure against low temperatures.

Jharkhand

District administrations, including Ranchi, have announced school closures in response to severe cold weather warnings.

Madhya Pradesh

Districts such as Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, and Shivpuri have suspended classes for students up to Class 8 due to cold conditions.

Tripura

All schools across the state will remain closed after authorities declared a statewide holiday amid extreme winter conditions.

Haryana

Several districts have extended their winter vacation, resulting in school closures on January 10.

Andhra Pradesh

Schools across the state will be closed as Sankranti holidays begin on January 10 and continue for several days.

Telangana

All educational institutions are closed as part of the official Sankranti festival break, starting around January 10.

Advisory for Parents and Students

Since weather conditions and local administrative decisions can change quickly, families should regularly check school websites, official government notifications, and local announcements for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

School closures are being implemented to prioritize student safety and well-being while also respecting regional traditions and academic schedules.

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