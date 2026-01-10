Hyderabad Witnesses Sankranti Travel Rush Ahead of January 10 Holidays

Hyderabad is entering a festive phase as the Sankranti season approaches, with a noticeable rise in travel across the city. Following the state government’s announcement of Sankranti holidays beginning January 10, thousands of residents have started leaving the city to celebrate the harvest festival in their native places. The early signs of the annual holiday migration are clearly visible at major transport hubs across Hyderabad.

From dawn to late evening, metro stations and bus terminals remain crowded with commuters. Platforms, entry gates, and waiting areas are packed as people from different walks of life—students, salaried employees, contract workers, and families—make their way to towns and villages across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and nearby states. Many travellers are seen carrying travel bags filled with traditional clothes, sweets, and gifts, highlighting the cultural and emotional value attached to Sankranti celebrations.

The situation is similar at railway stations, where passenger movement has increased sharply. Both regular services and additional special trains are operating at near capacity to accommodate the growing demand. Despite the congestion, railway staff and transport personnel are actively working to maintain order and ensure smooth movement of passengers and luggage.

Road travel has also seen a surge, with bus stops across the city witnessing constant departures. Long queues and fully booked buses reflect the urgency among travellers to reach their hometowns ahead of the festival. Many families prefer road journeys to align their travel plans with local celebrations and rituals.

Among those heading out are several young professionals who expressed joy at returning home after long work schedules. Working employees such as Nidadavollu Durga Prasad, Manikanta Gudivaka, and Nagma Yellareddy shared that the Sankranti break offers a rare chance to reunite with their families. They noted that the festival holds special significance as it brings relatives together after months of busy city life.

As Sankranti draws closer, authorities expect the travel rush to intensify further over the next few days, marking yet another festive homecoming for thousands across the region.

Also read: School Holiday on January 10, 2026: State-Wise List Across India