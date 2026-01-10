Prabhas The Raja Saab’s Costly Mistake: A Clear Lesson for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

The chaotic premiere situation surrounding The Raja Saab has once again exposed serious shortcomings in the way special premieres are planned and executed. What should have been a celebratory opening instead turned into a night of confusion and frustration for fans, largely due to last-minute decision-making and over-dependence on government approvals.

On the day of the premiere, uncertainty prevailed as the makers waited until late evening for a government G.O. regarding ticket pricing. With no clarity throughout the day, fans were left in limbo, unsure whether shows would even take place. This episode is part of a growing trend where premiere bookings are opened only after court hours, forcing audiences to wait until after 5.30 PM for shows scheduled as early as 9 PM. Such delays leave little time for ticket booking and travel, severely impacting turnout.

In The Raja Saab’s case, the situation deteriorated further when the G.O. failed to arrive altogether. Fans waited at theatres until nearly 11 PM, yet no shows began, as the team continued to hold out for an approval that never came. By 7 PM, mounting pressure on producers and distributors to open bookings at regular prices went unheeded. Had that call been taken earlier, the film could have still registered strong premiere numbers. Instead, the entire premiere window was lost.

Although Day 1 shows were later opened with special pricing, the court soon struck down the memo, once again disrupting planning and revenue flow. The episode clearly demonstrates how waiting for ticket price hikes can backfire, hurting both collections and audience goodwill.

This Raja Saab premiere mess should serve as a learning moment for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. A more practical approach would be to plan special premieres on the 10th at normal ticket prices, starting with evening shows to maximise collections. Settlers, who typically pay higher prices, are more likely to travel to their hometowns during such periods, making price hikes counterproductive.

Rather than waiting until the last minute for approvals, announcing premieres at regular rates and promoting them well in advance would ensure smoother execution, higher footfalls, and stronger revenues—without unnecessary confusion or disappointment.