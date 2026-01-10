Prabhas' The Raja Saab Returns with a Trimmed Version After Audience Backlash

The Raja Saab is currently facing strong criticism from fans and audiences, with its extended runtime of over three hours emerging as one of the film’s biggest drawbacks. Many viewers felt the narrative was stretched unnecessarily, which impacted the overall viewing experience.

Taking audience feedback into account, the makers have reportedly decided to make significant edits to the film. According to industry sources, a revised and tighter version of The Raja Saab is set to hit theatres from today.

While several portions have been trimmed to improve pacing, the team has also reinstated a few scenes that were earlier deleted and highly anticipated by fans. The changes are aimed at making the film more engaging and watchable.

With these edits, the makers are hopeful of improving word of mouth in the coming days. All eyes are now on whether the updated version can turn the tide and reshape audience perception of The Raja Saab.