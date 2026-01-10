The Raja Saab: Hit or Flop? What's Audience Verdict?

Prabhas most-anticipated horror fantasy The Raja Saab has opened to mixed reveiws.

Going by the present trends, Raja Saab is unlikely to emerge as a winner at the Box Office.

While Prabhas stardom and Sankranti holidays are advantage for the film's theatrical run, the negative reviews and poor word-of-mouth is acting as a major hurdle.

The film got panned online heavily. Director Maruthi is blamed for handling the film. The Raja Saab is walking a tight rope at the box office. It needs to be seen how the film overcomes these hurdles at the marquee.